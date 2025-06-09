FoF expense ratios inaccurate in select schemes, says DSP Mutual Fund

The expense ratio of fund of funds (FoFs), a mutual fund category witnessing renewed interest following Budget 2024 tax changes, may be masking the real cost in several schemes, DSP Mutual Fund said in a report on Monday.

FoF investors pay costs on two fronts — the expenses charged by the fund house for managing the FoF and the total expense ratio (TER) of the underlying schemes.

"Investors often focus only on the expense ratio of the FoF wrapper (the fund that they directly invest in), without realising that there is also an additional hidden cost: the expense ratio of the underlying fund(s)," the fund house said.