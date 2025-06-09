Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / FoF expense ratios inaccurate in select schemes, says DSP Mutual Fund

FoF expense ratios inaccurate in select schemes, says DSP Mutual Fund

DSP Mutual Fund warns that expense ratios of some fund of funds schemes may not reflect the total cost due to hidden charges in underlying funds, urging transparent disclosure

Mutual fund
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The expense ratio of fund of funds (FoFs), a mutual fund category witnessing renewed interest following Budget 2024 tax changes, may be masking the real cost in several schemes, DSP Mutual Fund said in a report on Monday.
 
FoF investors pay costs on two fronts — the expenses charged by the fund house for managing the FoF and the total expense ratio (TER) of the underlying schemes. 
 
"Investors often focus only on the expense ratio of the FoF wrapper (the fund that they directly invest in), without realising that there is also an additional hidden cost: the expense ratio of the underlying fund(s)," the fund house said.
 
In the note, DSP MF said it has opted to disclose the total expenses of all its FoFs.
 
"At DSP, in the spirit of full transparency, we disclose the Total Expense Ratio (TER) of our Fund of Funds (FoFs), which includes both the cost of the FoF itself and that of the underlying funds. We believe this comprehensive disclosure is essential for investors to make well-informed decisions that accurately reflect the true cost of their investments," it said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Most top performing active MFs have value, momentum bias, says study

Premium

SIP AUM surges to a record high even as account count shrinks, shows data

Premium

Fund Pick: UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund outperforms in peer category

Jio BlackRock AMC gets Sebi approval, names Sid Swaminathan as CEO

Premium

Mutual funds storm the 10% citadel, now claim market's third crown

Topics :Mutual FundsMarketsInvestment

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story