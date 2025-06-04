Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Most top performing active MFs have value, momentum bias, says study

Most top performing active MFs have value, momentum bias, says study

PhonePe Wealth report shows that value and momentum equity mutual funds dominated five-year rolling return performance across flexicap and diversified categories

New fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs
About 38 per cent of the consistent performers in the flexicap category largely follow a momentum investing approach, (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes that follow 'value' or 'momentum' investing styles dominate the list of consistent performers across categories in the past five years, a report by PhonePe's stockbroking platform Share.Market showed.
 
About 38 per cent of the consistent performers in the flexicap category largely follow the momentum investing approach, 25 per cent are 'value'-based, and 13 per cent fall under the 'quality' bracket. The performance analysis was based on the one-year rolling returns over the past 5 years.
 
Value investing is a strategy of buying stocks that trade below their perceived intrinsic or fair value. Momentum investing is based on the concept that stocks in an uptrend will continue to go upwards.  Quality is the third major investing style, which focuses on identifying companies with strong earnings and finances.
   
While many fund houses stick to one of the styles, others maintain a diversification style across their schemes or are open to shifting between multiple styles.
 
Larger and mid-sized fund houses — Edelweiss, HDFC, Axis, Mirae, Invesco, HSBC, and Motilal Oswal — seem to have a bias towards one of the investment styles. On the other hand, Quant, ICICI Prudential, SBI, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Bandhan, and Kotak Mahindra seem to follow a relatively more diversified approach among their offerings, the study noted.
 
While the value and momentum factors outperformed for nearly the past 5 years, it may not continue. There have been instances (2018 to 2020) when 'quality' did better than 'value' and 'momentum'.
 
"With overall growth showing signs of slowing down and investor sentiments changing, maintaining sufficient diversification across investment styles could help mitigate the impact of cyclicality associated with the relative performance of investment styles. It would be a mistake to ignore the funds following a quality style of investing, even though they may not have a high performance consistency score over the past five years," said the report.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Investments into equity MFs seen gathering pace in May, shows data

Premium

Mutual funds plan to enter SIF space with equity and hybrid offerings

Premium

SIP AUM surges to a record high even as account count shrinks, shows data

Premium

Fund Pick: UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund outperforms in peer category

Jio BlackRock AMC gets Sebi approval, names Sid Swaminathan as CEO

Topics :mutual fund investorsMutual Funds industryvalue moneyPersonal Finance

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story