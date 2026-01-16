Friday, January 16, 2026 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Wipro Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 7% to ₹3,119 cr; dividend declared

Wipro Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 7% to ₹3,119 cr; dividend declared

Wipro Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 7% to ₹3,119 cr; dividend declared

Wipro

Wipro(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Information technology firm Wipro on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,119 in the thrid quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down 7 per cent from ₹3,353.8 crore during the same period last year. The Bengaluru-based IT major attributed the decline in profit to implementation of new labour codes.
 
Wipro's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share with the record date set on January 27. 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

More From This Section

central bank of India

Central Bank of India Q3 profit jumps 32% to ₹1,263 cr as bad loans dip

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 9% to ₹1,041 cr, income at ₹7,968 cr

NSE, stock market

Q3 results: RIL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Polycab among 42 firms on Jan 16

Jio Financial Services, Allianz SE

Jio Financial Services reports 9% drop in Q3 profit at ₹269 crore

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life's Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises marginally to ₹421 crore

Topics : Wipro results Wipro Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting