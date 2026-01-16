Wipro Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 7% to ₹3,119 cr; dividend declared

Information technology firm Wipro on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,119 in the thrid quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down 7 per cent from ₹3,353.8 crore during the same period last year. The Bengaluru-based IT major attributed the decline in profit to implementation of new labour codes.

Wipro's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share with the record date set on January 27.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)