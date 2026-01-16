Tech Mahindra Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% at ₹1,122 cr, revenue up 8%

Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,122 crore in the thrid quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 14 per cent from ₹983.2 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell, 6.03 per cent from ₹1,194 crore.

The company's revenue from operations, however, grew 8.34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,393 crore from ₹13,285 crore in Q3FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue increased 2.85 per cent from ₹13,994 crore.