Tech Mahindra Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% at ₹1,122 cr, revenue up 8%
The company's revenue from operations grew 8.34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,393 crore from ₹13,285 crore in Q3FY25
Aman Sahu
Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,122 crore in the thrid quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 14 per cent from ₹983.2 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell, 6.03 per cent from ₹1,194 crore.
The company's revenue from operations, however, grew 8.34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,393 crore from ₹13,285 crore in Q3FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue increased 2.85 per cent from ₹13,994 crore.
“Our deal wins on an LTM basis are the highest we have achieved in the past five years, reflecting an improved deal-win run-rate over the past several quarters. The momentum is a testament to our sustained investments in sales, solution-oriented go-to-market approach and the growing relevance of our AI-led offerings in addressing client needs," Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said. The company also announced Diluted Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹12.64.
Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1,672 apiece, up 83.50 or 5.26 per cent on the NSE on Friday.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:21 PM IST