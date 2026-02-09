Dream Money integrates with ONDC to roll out mutual fund distribution
Dream Money, the fintech arm of Dream Sports, has integrated with the ONDC network to enable nationwide mutual fund distribution, signalling a sharper focus on investment products
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:12 PM IST