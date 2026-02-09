Dream Money integrates with ONDC to roll out mutual fund distribution

Dream Money, the fintech arm of game and sports technology platform Dream Sports, has integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enable the distribution of mutual funds across the country.

The move signals the platform’s growing focus on investment products.

The company said it will integrate its mutual fund offerings with ONDC’s digital ecosystem, allowing users to explore, invest in and manage mutual fund schemes via participating asset management companies (AMCs) on the network.

“At Dream Money, our vision is to empower every Indian with the knowledge and right tools to grow their net worth. Our integration with the ONDC network, combined with our unique financial goals-based investing approach, will make mutual fund investing simple and accessible at scale,” said Vinay Choletti, co-founder and chief executive officer of Dream Money.