Exam fear: SIF scale-up runs into distribution hurdle amid tough norms

As fund houses ramp up offerings under specialised investment funds (SIFs) — a new category positioned between portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs) — they are grappling with a key bottleneck: distribution.

Of the nearly 250,000 registered mutual fund distributors (MFDs) in the country, only about 1,000 have so far cleared the NISM Series XIII: Common Derivatives Certification Examination, which is mandatory for distributing SIFs, according to two industry participants.

Net assets under management (AUM) for SIFs stood at Rs 4,892 crore as of December 2025, less than a year after the category received regulatory approval. Inflows during December alone were around Rs 1,933 crore.

Distributors say the stringent certification requirements are limiting the product’s reach and have sought relaxations to enable wider participation.

“The exam has negative marking and covers a wide range of topics. The passing threshold is 60 per cent, which becomes particularly challenging with negative marking. Reducing the qualifying score to 50 per cent could help,” said an MFD.

“The syllabus is heavily skewed towards derivatives, an area many distributors are not deeply familiar with.”

Several distributors said they needed multiple attempts to clear the exam, with each attempt costing around Rs 3,000.