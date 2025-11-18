Equity mutual fund cash holding rises despite lower inflows: Report

Cash holdings of equity mutual fund (MF) schemes edged higher in October even as fresh inflows cooled. Equity schemes held ₹2.44 trillion in cash at the end of October 2025 — about ₹5,200 crore more than a month earlier, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

However, cash as a share of total assets slipped from 3.2 per cent in September to 2.2 per cent in October, as a sharp market rally lifted overall assets under management (AUM).

Net inflows into equity MF schemes eased for the third straight month in October, falling 19 per cent month-on-month to ₹24,690 crore.

Cash levels in equity schemes typically hinge on net inflows and fund managers’ market view, though most funds avoid holding more than 5 per cent. Motilal Oswal MF and PPFAS MF led the increase, each adding about ₹2,500 crore to their cash buffers — taking them to ₹8,400 crore (9 per cent of equity AUM) and ₹33,400 crore (25 per cent), respectively — suggesting tactical tilt towards caution or readiness to deploy, the Nuvama report observed. “SBI MF and HDFC MF also raised cash levels by ₹2,100 crore and ₹1,800 crore, while ICICI Prudential MF added ₹1,700 crore, reflecting a broad-based uptick in cash positioning across leading fund houses. Conversely, Axis MF, Kotak MF, and DSP MF deployed cash, reducing balances by ₹1,900 crore, ₹1,100 crore, and ₹800 crore, respectively. Nippon India MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF also trimmed cash holdings marginally,” it added.