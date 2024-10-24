MF investors remain unfazed by market downturn over the past few weeks

Equity mutual fund (MF) investors have remained unfazed by the volatility in the equity market over the past few weeks. Even as the key equity market indices have declined close to 7 per cent from their highs, equity MF schemes have continued to garner inflows.

The key benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex, which were on a bull run for several months, have been declining since September 27. They are now down nearly 7 per cent from their all-time high closing on September 26.

An analysis of assets under management (AUM) and net asset value (NAV) of key equity MF scheme categories shows that even as NAVs were declining, investors continued to put more money into these schemes.

Estimates show around Rs 2,600 crore net inflow into large-cap schemes during the September 26–October 22 period. In the same period, mid-cap schemes and small-cap schemes are estimated to have together received almost Rs 7,000 crore. Net inflows into flexi-cap schemes stand at around Rs 4,000 crore, according to estimates based on data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). In comparison, schemes in the four MF categories have been raking in around Rs 10,000 crore every month in the last one year.

The inflows allowed MFs to cushion the market’s fall amid record selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). MFs have bought equities worth nearly Rs 66,000 crore this month (until October 21).

In recent years, MF investors have invested larger sums into equity schemes during market downturns. In addition, inflows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route have continued to grow steadily, even during periods of market turmoil.

According to experts, investors should not be swayed by market volatility and should stick to their asset allocation framework and SIP investments.

Amfi data suggests that investors have weathered the storm effectively, indicating that they have matured in their investment management, said Rahul Jain, president and head, Nuvama Wealth.

"Investors must maintain discipline and allocate across equity, debt, and gold based on their risk profile, investment horizon, and investment goals. Further, they must not panic and discontinue their SIPs. In fact, in times like these, they can accumulate more units at lower NAVs. This will truly help in rupee-cost averaging," he added.

Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, research, Religare Broking, said that investors should take a balanced approach by keeping some cash reserves.

"During such periods, it is wise to adopt a balanced approach. Keeping some cash on hand provides flexibility if conditions worsen, but staying entirely on the sidelines could mean missing out on potential opportunities," he said.

Equity MF schemes have seen record inflows in the ongoing financial year (FY). In the first six months of FY 2025, investors have poured in a net of Rs 2 trillion into equity schemes, compared to Rs 1.8 trillion in inflows during the entire FY 2024.