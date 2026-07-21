MFs set eyes on dormant balanced hybrid category after rule change

"The advantage of the new balanced hybrid funds is that the asset allocation mix is in a much tighter range of 40-60 per cent, thereby giving investors a far more balanced exposure than BAFs, where the range can be much larger and fund managers have far more discretion. That can work well when the asset allocation decision is right, but can also backfire if the calls go wrong," said Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.