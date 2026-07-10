Equity mutual fund inflows rebound as investors raise lump-sum bets

Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes rose 26 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 28,973 crore in June as investors stepped up lump-sum investments amid easing equity market headwinds.

"Equity MFs staged a strong comeback in June after falling nearly 40 per cent in May. The recovery underscores the resilience of investor sentiment amid global uncertainties and periodic bouts of market volatility," said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director at CareEdge Ratings.

Despite bouts of volatility, the equity market ended June on a positive note, with the Nifty50 gaining 1.4 per cent as easing oil prices and receding tensions in West Asia lifted sentiment.

The stable SIP inflows and strong lump-sum flows in some periods took cumulative net investments into equity-oriented schemes in the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2026 to Rs 1.81 trillion, up around 12 per cent from the corresponding period last year.

Gross investments into equity schemes last month were up 17 per cent compared with May, while gross SIP inflows, which include flows into schemes across equity, debt, hybrid and passive funds, were up 3 per cent MoM to Rs 31,781 crore. Equity schemes account for about 80 per cent of SIP inflows.

Net inflows into equity schemes are largely driven by the quantum of one-time (lump-sum) investments and total redemptions, as gross systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows tend to remain relatively stable.

"Investor confidence remains resilient despite ongoing global uncertainties and periodic market volatility. Improved market sentiment, expectations of supportive domestic macroeconomic conditions, and continued strength in retail participation helped support flows," said Nehal Meshram, senior analyst at Morningstar Investment Research India.

The net inflows, however, were concentrated in select scheme categories through H1. Flexicap, midcap and smallcap funds have attracted the bulk of inflows in recent months. In June, the three categories garnered net inflows of Rs 16,900 crore, which was nearly 60 per cent of total net equity inflows.