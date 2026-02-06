Mutual Fund aspirants queue up amid digital, regulatory tailwinds

The queue of aspirants seeking to set up mutual fund houses is growing, with nearly half a dozen firms expected to start operations this year, intensifying competition in India’s Rs 80 trillion mutual fund (MF) industry, which already has more than 50 asset management companies (AMCs).

As of December 2025, applications from seven entities were under process for in-principle approval for MF registration, including Prabhudas Lilladher and InCred Techinvest. In addition, four firms—such as Marcellus Mutual Fund and ASK Investment Managers—have already received in-principle approvals and are awaiting final registration. More players are in the process of submitting applications. Industry executives say that, if cleared, this could mark one of the largest additions of new AMCs in a single year in recent times.