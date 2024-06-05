SBI MF assets top Rs 10 trn; becomes first fund house to achieve milestone

SBI Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday became the first fund house in the country to achieve the Rs 10-trillion assets under management (AUM) milestone. The industry leader has managed to successfully ride the post-COVID equity boom and also cashed in on the growing awareness of MF investing.

The sharp growth in SBI MF's AUM, along with that of the overall industry, has been fuelled by the equity market rally and a growing MF investor base. The growth in MF AUM depends on both appreciation in the assets held by schemes and fresh inflows.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We have had momentum on our side. The product launches have been timely. We have put in a lot of effort over the years to expand our reach to newer corners of the country and grow the SIP book. The parent State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) network along with the association with other distributors has helped us grow," said D P Singh, deputy MD and joint CEO, SBI MF.

As of April 2024, SBI accounted for Rs 2 trillion of SBI MF's AUM. Over Rs 5 trillion of the AUM was in direct plans and the rest Rs 2.2 trillion was linked to other distributors. Institutional investors owned nearly Rs 5 trillion of the total AUM with a significant chunk of it belonging to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The retirement body invests in passive MF schemes of SBI MF and a few other fund houses.

Most other fund houses in the top five are also backed by leading banks. ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, and Kotak MF are other fund houses in the top five.

SBI MF had an average AUM of Rs 3.7 trillion for the three-month period ending March 2020, when it first rose to the top spot in the AUM ranking. Since then, its AUM growth has managed to beat the industry average for three of the last four financial years and expand its lead over other players. During this period, the MF industry's AUM has gone up 2.6 times to Rs 57 trillion. The market has shown similar growth with the Nifty 50 going up 2.6x between March 2020 and April 2024.

Passive and international funds have the highest share in the total AUM of SBI MF at 36 per cent, followed by active equity schemes at 29 per cent. Active debt schemes have an 18 per cent share in the total AUM.

The industry's unique investor count has grown from 20 million in March 2020 to 45 million in March 2024.

The growing appeal of MFs post the COVID-19 crisis has been driven by multiple factors, ranging from an attractive equity market, lack of inflation-beating investment options, and a surge in ease of investing with the launch of several online investment platforms.