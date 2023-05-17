Select small-cap fund manager with proven expertise in this segment

The Nifty Smallcap 100 has lagged the Nifty by 20 per cent in 18 months. Analysts say a mean revision is playing out where small-caps could make up for 18 months of underperformance.

While the Nifty50 and the Nifty Midcap 100 have come close to hitting new lifetime highs, the Nifty Smallcap 100 is still some distance away, signalling more value. The index hit a record high of 12,047 in January 2022 and is currently trading at 9,938 — nearly 18 per cent lower.