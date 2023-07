Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Total mutual fund assets of retail investors across schemes touched Rs 10.07 trillion as of March 2023, shows data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) . That money is a little more than what Union Budget 2023-24 allotted (Rs 10.01 trillion) for capital expenditure. The mutual fund figure will rise to Rs 23.7 trillion if one includes investments made by high-networth individuals (HNIs). The share of the two kinds of individual investors (retail and HNI) has crossed 60 per cent of total mutual fund assets in 2022-23. The share of individual investors is the highest recorded in data going back to 2009-10 as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).