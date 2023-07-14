Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Equity mutual funds—the top investment choice—account for Rs 13.8 trillion in assets. Hybrid funds, which invest across asset classes, are a distant second with assets worth Rs 4.2 trillion. Nearly six rupees out of every ten in individual mutual fund investments are in equity schemes. The exposure would actually be higher as it does not include the equity holdings of hybrid schemes, exchange traded funds and index funds (chart 2).

Mutual funds are not the financial savings instrument of choice. All together they account for less than a quarter of the money that goes into bank deposits. This would suggest far more upside lies ahead when it comes to the growth of such funds (chart 3).







The stock market recently hit record highs, prompting an increase in retail activity. It has been mostly steady since the pandemic, barring brief scares. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that the majority of equity investments are less than two years old. The reaction of new investors to any significant or prolonged slide in stock markets may determine if mutual funds continue their growth.