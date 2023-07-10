Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Smallcap fever lifts inflows into equity MFs despite redemption surge

Smallcap fever lifts inflows into equity MFs despite redemption surge

Investors pump in record Rs 5,470 crore into smallcap schemes in June

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Buoyed by the smallcap frenzy, active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes recorded an upswing in the net inflows in June at Rs 8,600 crore, even as redemptions rose to a 29-month high of Rs 29,404 crore on profit booking. The net investments into smallcap funds surpassed the May collections to to scale a new all-time-high of Rs 5,470 crore, shows latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The strong inflows into smallcap funds pushed the gross inflows into equity MF schemes to a three-month high of Rs 38,040 crore. The inflows were also supported by Rs 14,734 crore gross collections through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The association believes that investors might be booking profits in other equity schemes to invest in smallcap funds.

"The flow into smallcap funds is at an all-time-high. Investors seem to be rotating funds; withdrawing from largecap schemes and investing the proceeds into smallcap funds. They are probably seeing potential for higher gains in small caps," said N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Amfi.

Investors have remained net sellers of largecap schemes for two-consecutive months amid a rally in the equity market. In June, they pulled out a net of Rs 2,050 crore.

The gush of money into smallcap schemes has led to difficulties for fund managers. In July, two fund houses — Tata MF and Nippon India MF — stopped taking lump sum inflows into their smallcap schemes, citing deployment challenges amid rising smallcap valuations.

According to a report by ICICI Securities, the NSE smallcap index has jumped 24 per cent since March-end. In the same period, NSE midcap index has gone up 22 per cent and the largecap index Nifty50 has risen 14 per cent.

The total assets under management (AUM) of the MF industry added over Rs 1 trillion in June as the figure scaled to a new high of Rs 44.4 trillion. The rise in AUM was mostly due to the equity market rally as overall net inflows, including those into equity, debt, hybrid and passive schemes, came in -2,022 crore in June.

Topics :Mutual Fundssmall-capsMarketsEquity mutual fundequity market

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

