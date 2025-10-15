₹1.75 trillion raised in Samvat 2081: Meet the top wealth-multiplier IPOs

Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Zinka Logistics Solutions, Quality Power Electrical Equipment, Aditya Infotech, and Ather Energy emerged as the biggest wealth multipliers for investors in Samvat 2081 from among the 103 mainboard companies that mobilised a cumulative ₹1.75 trillion through initial public offerings (IPOs) , data from Prime Database show.

Some other notable Indian companies that made their D-Street debut in Samvat 2081 include Tata Capital, LG Electronics, National Securities Depository (NSDL), Swiggy, Hexaware Technologies, HDB Financial Services, NTPC Green Energy, and Vishal Mega Mart.

Among the winners, Stallion India Fluorochemicals led the performance chart, with its stock (CMP – ₹332.05) up 268.94 per cent over the issue price of ₹90 and 176.71 per cent above its listing price of ₹120. Zinka Logistics Solutions (Blackbuck) followed, with shares (CMP – ₹679.90) up 149.05 per cent over the issue price of ₹273 and 143.68 per cent over the listing price of ₹279.05.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment ranked next, with its shares (CMP – ₹1,010.30) rising 137.72 per cent over the issue price of ₹425 and 133.86 per cent above the listing price of ₹432.05. Aditya Infotech delivered robust returns as well, with its stock (CMP – ₹1,359.65) gaining 101.43 per cent over the issue price of ₹675 and 33.59 per cent above the listing price of ₹1,018. Ather Energy rounded off the list, with shares (CMP – ₹623.80) up 94.33 per cent over the issue price of ₹321 and 91.32 per cent over the listing price of ₹326.05. Analysts believe the key factor that set the wealth multipliers apart was their ability to not only tap into sectoral growth but also position themselves as key beneficiaries of long-term, high-demand trends.

Stallion India, Kranthi Bathini, director – equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, thrived on the strong demand for industrial gases, spurred by the semiconductor boom and increased capital market activity. "Aditya Infotech benefited from the surge in demand for CCTV and surveillance systems, while Ather Energy capitalised on the growing electric vehicle market. Zinka Logistics saw growth driven by the digitalisation of logistics and the need for efficient supply chains. Quality Power, meanwhile, benefited from India’s focus on cleaner energy and infrastructure growth, propelling its strong performance in the power sector,' said Bathini. Should you buy these recently listed stocks at current levels? Despite their sharp run-up, analysts advise caution. “Investors should avoid chasing these stocks at current levels and wait for earnings visibility before committing long-term capital,” said Bathini.

He did, however, suggest buying Stallion India and Quality Power on dips, while advising to wait for some correction before entering Ather Energy, and Aditya Infotech. Meanwhile, investor appetite was equally strong in the SME segment, where 343 firms collectively raised ₹10,399.71 crore during the year. Rajesh Power Services, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Purple United Sales, Yash Highvoltage, and Tankup Engineers emerged as leading wealth creators. Rajesh Power Services led the SME pack, with its shares up 353.22 per cent from the issue price and 138.56 per cent from the listing price. While the performance of SME listings has been impressive, analysts warn against overexuberance in the segment. “Investors must ensure the business model, management quality, and valuation are sound before taking exposure,” said Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president at Geojit Financial Services.