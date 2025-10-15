RIL Q2 results preview: Jio, O2C may aid growth; retail biz could lag

RIL Q2 results preview: India's biggest conglomerate, India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries (RIL) , may report muted earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), according to analysts.

The consensus earnings estimates for RIL, as compiled by Business Standard, show that the Mukesh Ambani-led company could see consolidated Ebitda growth of around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), weighed by degrowth in oil upstream business.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The Mumbai-headquartered company, however, may see robust growth in its telecom and oil-to-chemical (O2C) business.

Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025: Date, time

The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries is scheduled to meet on Friday, October 17, 2025 to consider and approve Q2FY26 results

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, interalia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025,” RIL said in a stock exchange filing. The company, it added, will also hold an analyst meet, post the board meeting, to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half year. RIL: Earnings recap ALSO READ | Eternal Q2 preview: Analysts expect PAT to fall 61% YoY; revenue up 43% RIL reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,43,632 crore, Ebitda of ₹42,905 crore, and net profit of ₹30,681 crore in Q1FY26 . These earnings were ₹2,31,535 crore, ₹39,058 crore, and ₹19,101 crore, respectively, in Q2FY25.

RIL Q2 2025 results expectations: Brokerages' view Nomura Global brokerage Nomura expects Q2FY26 consolidated Ebitda to rise 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹44,400 crore driven by a strong show from Jio and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. The growth in these segments, it said, will likely be (partially) offset by the soft growth in retail and a slight degrowth in the upstream business. Segment-wise, Nomura estimates O2C Ebitda of ₹15,020 crore (up 4 per cent Q-o-Q) led by higher refining margins on account of the sequential rise in spreads for diesel and jet fuel, and higher refinery throughput. It assumes refining margin to be $10.1/bbl in Q2, compared to $10.0/bbl in Q1FY26.

It expects upstream Ebitda to be flat Q-o-Q at around ₹5000 crore, while Jio may report Q2 Ebitda of ₹17,230 crore (up 3 per cent Q-o-Q) underpinned by a strong increase in subscriber base to 504 million in Q2FY26 vs 498 million in Q1FY26; and modestly higher average revenue per user (Arpu) of ₹212/month (vs ₹209/month in Q1FY26). Overall, Nomura pegs RIL’s consolidated Q2 revenue at ₹2,57,700 crore (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y/6 per cent Q-o-Q), Ebitda at ₹44,400 crore (14 per cent Y-o-Y/3 per cent Q-o-Q), and net profit at ₹18,080 crore (9 per cent Y-o-Y/flat Q-o-Q).

JM Financial Institutional Equities According to the brokerage, RIL’s Q2FY26 Ebitda (consolidated) may see a growth of 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹44,500 crore. The number factors in O2C Ebitda of ₹15,000 crore (up 3.1 per cent Q-o-Q) on higher refining throughput, slight improvement in GRM to $9.5/bbl, and strong auto-fuel marketing margin. Petchem margin, however, may remain weak Q-o-Q. Further, it assumes exploration and production (E&P) Ebitda to decline 3.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,800 crore on natural decline in KG D6 gas output. Between the consumer businesses, Reliance Retail’s Q2 Ebitda could rise 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6600 crore, while Digital (Reliance Jio) Ebitda could grow 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹18,800 crore,

led by 7 million subscriber gains and 1.1 per cent sequential rise in Arpu to ₹211. ALSO READ | Wipro Q2 preview: IT major to post muted profit growth on margin pressures With this, consolidated revenue is seen at ₹2,50,099.4 crore (up 8 per cent Y-o-Y/2.7 per cent Q-o-Q), Ebitda margin at 17.8 per cent (up 91 bps Y-o-Y/16 bps Q-o-Q), and net profit at ₹18,384.8 crore (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y/but down 32 per cent Q-o-Q). Kotak Institutional Equities Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect RIL’s consolidated Ebitda to clock a growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y/2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹43,753.6 crore with net sales seen at ₹2,58,688.9 crore (up 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y/6.2 per cent Q-o-Q).