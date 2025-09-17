Home / Markets / News / ₹168 cr-deal pushes Krystal Integrated Services shares 6% higher on Sept 17

₹168 cr-deal pushes Krystal Integrated Services shares 6% higher on Sept 17

At 10:00 AM, Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading 3.05 per cent higher at ₹679.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,623.19 levels.

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. (KISL) is among India’s fastest-growing integrated facility management companies.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krystal Integrated Services share price: Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading higher on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5.65 per cent to an intraday high of ₹697.05 per share.
 
At 10:00 AM, Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading 3.05 per cent higher at ₹679.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,623.19 levels.
 

What led to the sharp uptick in Krystal Integrated Services shares today?

 
Krystal Integrated Services shares surged on Tuesday after the company announced winning a three-year contract worth around ₹168 crore from the Director of Medical Education (DME), Government of Andhra Pradesh.
 
The mandate requires Krystal to provide sanitation and housekeeping services at government hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, and associated healthcare facilities across DME’s Zone-I, covering districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari. 
 
The company will deploy trained staff, modern cleaning equipment, and technology-enabled processes to maintain high hygiene standards in critical healthcare environments.
 
 Sanjay Dighe, CEO and whole-time director, Krystal Integrated Services, said, “This engagement with the Andhra Pradesh DME is a reaffirmation of Krystal’s growing role in supporting India’s healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals and medical colleges are vital lifelines for communities, and maintaining their hygiene and safety standards is both a responsibility and an opportunity to create meaningful impact. With our expertise in large-scale facility management, we are committed to ensuring clean, safe, and dignified healthcare spaces for patients, students, and staff across the region.” 
 
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. (KISL) is among India’s fastest-growing integrated facility management companies. 
 
It caters to clients across healthcare, education, government, transportation, and retail sectors, while also offering staffing, payroll, security, and catering solutions. 
 
Between FY21 and FY25, the company expanded its client base from 262 to 461 and widened its operations from 1,962 to 3,209 locations across the country.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO makes solid debut; shares list at 57% premium on bourses

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Urban Company lists at 57% premium

Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Rupee trades below 88 mark on weak dollar ahead of Fed; opens at 87.83/$

VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid?

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyIndian equitiesBSE NSEMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story