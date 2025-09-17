₹168 cr-deal pushes Krystal Integrated Services shares 6% higher on Sept 17

Krystal Integrated Services share price: Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading higher on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5.65 per cent to an intraday high of ₹697.05 per share.

At 10:00 AM, Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading 3.05 per cent higher at ₹679.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,623.19 levels.

What led to the sharp uptick in Krystal Integrated Services shares today?

Krystal Integrated Services shares surged on Tuesday after the company announced winning a three-year contract worth around ₹168 crore from the Director of Medical Education (DME), Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The mandate requires Krystal to provide sanitation and housekeeping services at government hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, and associated healthcare facilities across DME’s Zone-I, covering districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari. The company will deploy trained staff, modern cleaning equipment, and technology-enabled processes to maintain high hygiene standards in critical healthcare environments. Sanjay Dighe, CEO and whole-time director, Krystal Integrated Services, said, “This engagement with the Andhra Pradesh DME is a reaffirmation of Krystal’s growing role in supporting India’s healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals and medical colleges are vital lifelines for communities, and maintaining their hygiene and safety standards is both a responsibility and an opportunity to create meaningful impact. With our expertise in large-scale facility management, we are committed to ensuring clean, safe, and dignified healthcare spaces for patients, students, and staff across the region.”