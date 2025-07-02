2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

Midcaps Persistent Systems and ICRA alongwith smallcap Valiant Labs look technically strong on charts, following the formation of 'Golden Cross' on Wednesday.

premium Persistent Systems, ICRA, Valiant Laboratories have witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' today, July 02. | Representational image