2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

Persistent Systems, ICRA and Valiant Laboratories have a common connection today, July 02, 2025. The first two are midcap stocks - Persistent Systems, ICRA, and the latter (Valiant Laboratories) a smallcap stock.A common thread that runs through Persistent Systems, ICRA and Valiant Laboratories today, July 02 is the formation of 'Golden Cross' pattern on the daily technical charts. These stocks from the midcap and smallcap universe can surge up to 35 per cent, charts suggest.The term 'Golden Crossover' or formation of 'Golden Cross' is used when the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) of a particular underlying stock or index crosses-over the 200-DMA from below. In general, the Golden Crossover is considered as a bullish development, as the shorter-term moving averages now quote above the long-term average, suggesting that supportive prices are moving higher.Here's a detailed analysis on Persistent Systems, ICRA and Valiant Laboratories.Current Price: ₹6,030Likely Target: ₹6,770Upside Potential: 12.3%Support: ₹5,968; ₹5,900; 5,735; ₹5,659Resistance: ₹6,380Persistent Systems stock has rallied over 47 per cent from its April 7 low of ₹4,149. The stock looks favourably placed across time-frames, and at present is seen testing support at the 20-DMA, which stands at ₹5,968.The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹5,659 levels; with near support anticipated around ₹5,900 and ₹5,735 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹6,380 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above the same for a likely rally towards ₹6,770 levels.Current Price: ₹6,762Likely Target: ₹7,700Upside Potential: 13.9%Support: ₹6,692; ₹6,340Resistance: ₹7,000; ₹7,350; ₹7,450ICRA seems to be favourably placed on charts, and consistently finding support around its 20-DMA. The short-term support for ICRA now stands at ₹6,692; while the overall bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹6,340 levels.On the upside, the stock may re-visit its record highs around ₹7,700 levels. Interim resistance at the counter can be anticipated around ₹7,000, ₹7,350 and ₹7,450 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹112.35Likely Target: ₹152Upside Potential: 35.3%Support: ₹104.25Resistance: ₹126.25; ₹130; ₹140Valiant Laboratories stock has shed almost 65 per cent form its February 2024 high of ₹215, to a low of ₹75.20 in March 2025. Since then the stock has rallied over 51 per cent, and going ahead is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹104.25 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock seems on course to test its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹126.25 levels; breakout above the same can trigger a pullback towards ₹152-odd levels. Intermediate resistance can be seen at ₹130 and ₹140 levels.