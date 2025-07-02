2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

Persistent SystemsCurrent Price: ₹6,030 Likely Target: ₹6,770 Upside Potential: 12.3% Support: ₹5,968; ₹5,900; 5,735; ₹5,659 Resistance: ₹6,380 Persistent Systems stock has rallied over 47 per cent from its April 7 low of ₹4,149. The stock looks favourably placed across time-frames, and at present is seen testing support at the 20-DMA, which stands at ₹5,968. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹5,659 levels; with near support anticipated around ₹5,900 and ₹5,735 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance around ₹6,380 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above the same for a likely rally towards ₹6,770 levels. ASLO READ | 5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%
ICRACurrent Price: ₹6,762 Likely Target: ₹7,700 Upside Potential: 13.9% Support: ₹6,692; ₹6,340 Resistance: ₹7,000; ₹7,350; ₹7,450 ICRA seems to be favourably placed on charts, and consistently finding support around its 20-DMA. The short-term support for ICRA now stands at ₹6,692; while the overall bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹6,340 levels. On the upside, the stock may re-visit its record highs around ₹7,700 levels. Interim resistance at the counter can be anticipated around ₹7,000, ₹7,350 and ₹7,450 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Valiant LaboratoriesCurrent Price: ₹112.35 Likely Target: ₹152 Upside Potential: 35.3% Support: ₹104.25 Resistance: ₹126.25; ₹130; ₹140 Valiant Laboratories stock has shed almost 65 per cent form its February 2024 high of ₹215, to a low of ₹75.20 in March 2025. Since then the stock has rallied over 51 per cent, and going ahead is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹104.25 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock seems on course to test its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹126.25 levels; breakout above the same can trigger a pullback towards ₹152-odd levels. Intermediate resistance can be seen at ₹130 and ₹140 levels.
