Travel Food Services IPO: Key dates, price band, GMP; all you need to know

Travel Food Services IPO: The Mumbai-based travel quick service restaurant (QSR) company The Mumbai-based travel quick service restaurant (QSR) company Travel Food Services is set to launch its maiden public issue on Monday, July 7, 2025. Ahead of the opening, the bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 4.

Travel Food Services IPO aims to raise ₹2000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.2 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component. Kapur Family Trust is the promoter selling shareholder. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Travel Food Services shares will be offered at a price band of ₹1,045 to ₹1,100 per share. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 13 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,300 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 169 shares, amounting to ₹1,85,900.

Travel Food Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Travel Food Services were trading flat at ₹1,100 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Travel Food Services IPO remains nil on Wednesday, July 2. Travel Food Services IPO allotment date, listing date The public offering will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 10, 2025, with shares expected to be credited into demat accounts on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Shares of Travel Food Services are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 14, 2025. Travel Food Services IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and Batlivala & Karani Securities are the book-running lead managers. Travel Food Services IPO objective As per the RHP, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the promoter selling shareholder after deduction of offer-related expenses.

About Travel Food Services Travel Food Services operates a travel quick service restaurant (QSR) and lounge business across airports in India, Malaysia and Hong Kong. It offers quick service formats adapted for the travel environment, such as fast food, cafes, bakeries, food courts, and bars, mainly within airports as well as at select highway sites in order to serve travellers’ demands for speed and convenience. The company also runs Travel QSR outlets at select highway sites in India. As of March 31, 2025, the company has 37 lounges across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Travel Food has presence across 14 airports in India, three airports in Malaysia and one airport in Hong Kong.