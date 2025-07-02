HDB Financial shares get first 'Buy' call; Emkay Global predicts 22% upside

HDB Financial share listing: HDB Financial Services , the non-bank financial arm of HDFC Bank, has received its first 'Buy' rating with brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services predicting roughly 22 per cent upside in the share price.

In a recent note, analysts at the brokerage said HDFC Bank’s ‘strong’ parentage provided HDB Financial Services with the right ingredients (best price, quantum of funds (AAA rating), and strong brand visibility) to become a meaningful lender at scale.

"Further, HDB's stable top management has helped it become a lender for the underbanked and unbanked segments, to enterprise 'Bharat'. HDB Financial Services, now, caters to over 19 million customers spread over 1,770 branches, with over Rs 1.1 trillion asset under management (AUM)," Emkay Global said.

On the bourses, HDB Financial Services listed on the stock exchanges at a 13 per cent premium . As against the issue price of ₹740 per share, HDB Financial listed at ₹835 per share on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock, later, hit a high of ₹845.75 per share on the BSE and ₹849.85 per share on the NSE. Going ahead, Emkay Global has set a one-year share price target of ₹900, implying 22 per cent upside over the issue price. The brokerage values the stock at 3 times FY27E price-to-book (P/B). READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE "The 20 per cent AUM CAGR, and 2.7 per cent RoA and 17 per cent RoE, backed by the credible and stable management, will drive a gradual re-rating," it said in its coverage initiation report.

HDB Financial outlook: Emkay Global view According to Emkay Global Financial Services, HDB Financial Services' widespread reach, origination capabilities, and improved capital adequacy post-IPO will allow it to capture the credit-demand uptick amid growth stimulation push by the regulator/government, and improve net interest margin (NIM) amid frontloaded repo rate cuts. HDB Financial's focus on the direct origination and collection model, it added, results in higher opex, which should also support relatively higher net yields. ALSO READ | Laurus up for 9th straight day, soars 23% in 1 month. What's driving stock? "Overall, the diversified product mix and continued focus on the overlooked segments should support steady, AUM growth, compounding to ₹1.8 trillion over FY25-28E. Plus, better cost of borrowings and moderated credit costs should drive the RoA by FY28E," Emkay Global said.

HDB Financial: A long-term buy Notably, HDB Financial Services has been able to grow its AUM and pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) at a 23.7 per cent and 12.9 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY23-25, compared to the peer average of 25.3 per cent AUM growth and 19.4 per cent PPoP growth. "We expect that its AUM and disbursement will witness higher growth compared to FY25, led by higher urban and rural consumer demand driven by government's intervention in reducing income tax rates, RBI’s efficient inflation management and expected cuts in GST rates for the overall consumption basket,” said those at Deven Choksey Research in a pre-IPO note.