3 PE firms offload 7.9% in Mankind; Motisons Jewellers IPO to open Dec 18

3 PE firms offload 7.9% in Mankind

Three private equity (PE) inv­e­stors offloaded 7.9 per cent stake worth Rs 5,589 in Man­k­ind Pharma on Tuesday. Beige, an affiliate of Chrys Capital, sold 4.47 per cent stake worth Rs 3,282 crore. Mea­n­while, Cairnhill CIPEF and Hema CIPEF sold 1.74 per cent and 1.4 per cent stake, respectively. The deals took place at around Rs 1,832 apiece. Shares of Mankind fell 3.6 per cent to close at Rs 1,849.

Motisons Jewellers IPO to open Dec 18

Motisons Jewellers on Tues­day said it has fixed a price band of Rs 52 to 55 a share for its initial public offering that will open on December 18. The Jaipur-based retail company's issue will open on December 18 and close on December 20. The initial public offering is entirely a fresh issue of 2.74 crore equity shares and there is no Offer For Sale component. PTI