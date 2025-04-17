360 One Wam rises 5% as board to consider issuance of shares or warrants

360 One Wam stock gained 4.7 per cent in Thursday's (April 17, 2025) trade, registering an intraday high at ₹990 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand as company's board to consider the issuance of equity shares or warrants in a meeting on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Around 11:15 AM, 360 One Wam share price was down 4.52 per cent at ₹987.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 77,064.37. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹38,819.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,317.25 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹695 per share.

"We wish to inform that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, shall inter alia deliberate upon, consider and evaluate... proposal for issue of equity shares and/or warrants of the company and the issue price thereof, by way of a preferential issue," the exchange filing read.

360 One Wam is an Indian wealth and asset management firm headquartered in Mumbai. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including wealth and asset management, portfolio management, corporate treasury solutions, and lending.

The company is slated to announce its Q4FY25 results on April 23, 2025. 360 One Wam's board will also consider interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, along with fundraising by way of issue of non-convertible debt securities of up to ₹250 crore.

"360 One Wam is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the following: a) standalone and consolidated unaudited / audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025; b) declaration of first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, to the equity shareholders of the Company; and c) fundraising by way of issue of non-convertible debt securities as defined under Listing Regulations, 2015, of upto Rs. 250 Crores on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series," the filing read.

In the past one year, 360 One Wam shares have gained 18 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.