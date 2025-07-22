360 One Wam shares slide 6% after large trades; check details here

Shares of 360 One Wam Ltd tumbled over 6 per cent on Tuesday after about 19 million shares changed hands during marking opening.

The stockbroking firm's stock fell as much as 6.44 per cent during the day to ₹1,143.4 per share, the lowest level since June 24 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 5.6 per cent lower at ₹1,153 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:10 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day winning streak and have fallen over 7 per cent from their recent highs of ₹1,251 per share. The counter has fallen 8.6 per cent this year, compared to a 6.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. 360 One Wam has a total market capitalisation of ₹46,560.21 crore.

360 One Wam large trades About 19 million shares, or five per cent stake of the company, changed hands in multiple block trades on Monday, according to reports. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. The shares were traded at an average of ₹1,160 per share with the total deal size valued at ₹2,273 crore, reports said. Meanwhile, BC Asia Investments X was reportedly planning to offload 1.5 crore shares, amounting to 3.7 per cent, through the block deal route. BC Asia Investments X Ltd is a special-purpose vehicle indirectly owned by a consortium comprising Bain Capital Investors LLC, Bain Capital Credit, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). As of the June quarter, BC Asia Investments X had 21.92 per cent stake in the company, according to BSE data.

360 One Wam Q1 results The company on Thursday, after market hours, reported a net profit of ₹287 crore for Q1FY26, up 18 per cent, from ₹243 crore a year ago. The company's total asset under management in Q1 rose 27.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,63,924 crore as compared to ₹5,21,208 crore. This included ARR AUM of ₹2,87,317 crore and Transactional/Brokerage AUM of ₹3,76,607 crore. Under total AUM, Wealth Management ARR AUM rose 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,94,773 crore supported by robust growth across segments. 360 One Plus proposition saw growth of 40 per cent Y-o-Y, while Distribution and Lending businesses grew by 38 per cent Y-o-Y and 19 per cent Y-o-Y respectively.