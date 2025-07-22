DCM Shriram stock falls 2% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

DCM Shriram share price today: Shares of leading Chlor Alkali manufacturer DCM Shriram fell over 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,357 on the NSE after the company posted its June quarter numbers for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26).
At 10:25 AM, DCM Shriram stock was trading at ₹1,372.5, down 1.16 per cent from its previous day's close of ₹1,388.6 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was up 29.85 points or 0.12 per cent at 25,115.4 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹21,240.9 crore. The stock has fallen over 5.8 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,473.9 touched on July 3, 2025.
DCM Shriram Q1FY26 results
In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, DCM Shriram reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹113.8 crore, up 13 per cent from ₹100.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,455.2 crore, up 12.4 per cent compared to ₹3,073 crore in Q1FY25. Its profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT) also rose 19 per cent to ₹325.7 crore in the reported quarter compared to ₹273.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's revenue from the Chemicals and Vinyl segment increased 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,114 crore compared to ₹842 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Revenue from the fertiliser business also grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹390 crore. However, the Sugar and Ethanol unit witnessed a decline of 14 per cent to ₹824 crore.
According to the exchange filing, DCM Shriram's net debt stood at ₹1,481 crore at the end of the June 2025 quarter, up 1.5 per cent from ₹1,459 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Check List of Q1 results today Last month, the company's board has given its approval to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals for ₹375 crore. The move positions thhe company for strategic expansion into the Advanced Materials segment, unlocking synergies with its existing chemicals portfolio, subject to regulatory and customary approvals.
About DCM Shriram
Established in 1989, DCM Shriram is a diversified company with business in agri, chemicals, plastics, cement, textiles and energy services. The company's business portfolio comprises Chloro-Vinyl, Sugar, Shriram Farm Solutions, Bioseed, Fertilisers, Fenesta Building Systems and others. It operates manufacturing facilities in Kota in Rajasthan, Bharuch in Gujarat, and Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. The hybrid seed operations are based in Bhiwadi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The window fabrication units are located in Bhiwadi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.