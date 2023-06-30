43 Nifty, 27 Sensex stocks trade above 200-DMA. Analysts see more upside

The 200-DMA is seen as one of the most relevant trend indicators by investors and traders, who believe that the stocks and indices trading above this key level possess strength and are likely to rally in the short-to-medium term, while the one’s trading below this key level are viewed as bearish with stock/index anticipated to see a sell-off.

With the markets scaling new highs, 43 stocks that comprise the Nifty50 pack, and 27 scrips that are a part of the S&P BSE Sensex are currently trading above their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).