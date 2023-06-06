5 Adani Group stocks settle in positive; Ambuja Cements stock up 4.54%

Five of the ten listed Adani stocks ended in the positive territory on Tuesday after the group said it has repaid loans aggregating USD 2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme.

The stock of Ambuja Cements jumped 4.54 per cent, ACC rallied 2.47 per cent, Adani Power gained 1.37 per cent, Adani Ports advanced 0.89 per cent and Adani Green Energy climbed 0.51 per cent on the BSE.

However, shares of Adani Transmission fell 1.55 per cent, NDTV went lower by 0.96 per cent, Adani Wilmar dropped 0.60 per cent, Adani Total Gas declined 0.45 per cent and Adani Enterprises dipped 0.01 per cent.

In the equity market, the BSE benchmark ended flat in a volatile trade, marginally up by 5.41 points or 0.01 per cent at 62,792.88.

Embattled Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans aggregating USD 2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust post a damning report of a US short seller.

In a Credit Note released on Monday, Adani Group said it has made a full prepayment of USD 2.15 billion of loans that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed firms and also another USD 700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement.

"The prepayment was done along with interest payment of USD 203 million," it added.

Further, the credit update states that the promoters completed the sale of shares in four listed group entities to GQG Partners, a leading global investment firm, for USD 1.87 billion (Rs 15,446 crore).

"The deleveraging programme testifies to the strong liquidity management and capital access at sponsor level even in volatile market conditions, supplementing the solid capital prudence adopted at all portfolio companies," Adani Group said in the credit update.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January released a damning report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about USD 145 billion in the conglomerate's market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy.