Angel One AMC launches Gold ETF, Gold ETF Fund of Fund: Who should invest?

Angel One Gold ETF will be listed on NSE, offering liquidity and ease of trading, and will hold 99.5 per cent pure gold

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Angel One Gold ETF: Angel One Asset Management Company (AMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One, has launched the Angel One Gold ETF and Angel One Gold ETF Fund of Fund (FoF). The New Fund Offer (NFO) for both funds opens for subscription today, August 20, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, while the FoF will remain open until September 3, 2025.
 
According to the AMC, both the funds are designed to track the performance of the domestic price of gold, providing investors with price transparency and ease of investing. Angel One Gold ETF will be listed on NSE, offering liquidity and ease of trading, and will hold 99.5 per cent pure gold, eliminating making charges and storage risks.
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the minimum amount required for investment in Angel One Gold ETF is ₹1000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter during the NFO period. On an ongoing basis, investors can invest through NSE once the scheme is listed post-NFO. However, no exit load will be charged on redemptions.     ALSO READ | Analyst recommends these 2 Top ETF to Buy 
The Gold ETF FOF enables participation without requiring a demat account, with systematic investment plans (SIPs) beginning at ₹250 per day, ₹500 for weekly, fortnightly, or monthly plans, and ₹1,500 for quarterly contributions. No demat account requirement and no exit load will be charged.
 
Hemen Bhatia, executive director and CEO at Angel One AMC, said, “Gold has consistently proven its role as a store of value and a hedge in volatile markets. With central banks steadily increasing their gold reserves and with gold’s historical resilience against inflation, these offerings provide investors with an effective tool for portfolio diversification."

Who should invest in the Angel One Gold ETF?

According to the SID, the product is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and investment in gold in order to generate returns similar to the performance of the domestic price of gold, subject to tracking errors. 
 
Angel One Gold ETF FoF is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and investments in the units of Angel One Gold ETF, which further invests in physical gold. 
 
However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt whether the product is suitable for them. According to the risk-o-meter, the funds invested in both schemes will be at high risk.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

