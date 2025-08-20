Centum Electronics shares hit record high on inking MoU with BEL

The industrial products maker's stock rose as much as 6.19 per cent during the day to a record high of ₹2,840 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.4 per cent higher at ₹2,765.5 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:36 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session, gaining nearly 13 per cent in the process. The counter has risen 34 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Centum Electronics has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,063.81 crore.

Centum Electronics signs MoU with BEL

The company signed an MoU with BEL to explore strategic collaboration in defence electronics, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The partnership will focus on key areas such as electronic warfare systems, radar systems, and secure military communication systems.

The MoU aims to leverage the complementary strengths of both companies in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced defence electronics solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and allied markets.

Centum clarified that the agreement currently represents a strategic intent and does not have any immediate financial impact. The company said it will make further disclosures as and when specific business opportunities and material contracts arise from this collaboration.