5 pharma stocks that you should stay away from given their tech charts

Days after announcing reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries, the US President Donald Trump has now trained its gun on pharma companies. A Reuters report stated that Donald Trump may soon announce major tariffs on pharmaceutical imports to the US.
Speaking at an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said that these tariffs will incentivise the drug companies to move their operations to the United States. "We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals," he told the gathering as per the report. READ MORE
Reportedly, India and China are the two key exporters of generic drugs to the US. Hence, any tariffs on the same are likely to impact these two countries the most.
Amid this background, here are 5 Indian-listed pharma stocks that could witness downside in the near-term owing to a weak set-up on technical charts.
Nifty Pharma
Current Level: 20,033
Downside Risk: 18.6%
Support: 19,785; 19,100; 18,800
Resistance: 20,900; 21,900
The Nifty Pharma index
is seen languishing below the key moving averages on the daily scale. The near-term bias is expected to remain negative as long as the index trades below 20,900 and 21,900 resistance levels. On the downside, the index is attempting to seek support around 19,785, 19,100 and 18,800 levels. Break and trade below these key support levels can trigger a fresh slide in the Pharma index to 16,300-odd levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: 65 days and counting! Nifty spends longest time below 200-DMA post Covid-19
Cipla
Current Price: ₹ 1,414
Downside Risk: 18.7%
Support: ₹ 1,220
Resistance: ₹ 1,469; ₹ 1,515; ₹ 1,535 Cipla stock
has been trading below the key moving averages on the daily scale, and now testing the key 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹ 1,428. Sustained trade below the same can pull-down the stock towards ₹1,220; below which a test of ₹ 1,150 seems possible. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹ 1,469; above which Cipla is expected to face resistance around ₹ 1,515 and ₹ 1,535 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Sun Pharma
Current Price: ₹ 1,680
Downside Risk: 16.1%
Support: ₹ 1,567
Resistance: ₹ 1,750; ₹ 1,825; ₹ 1,840 Sun Pharma stock
is expected to trade with a negative bias as long as the stock trades below ₹ 1,840; near hurdles for the stock exist at ₹ 1,750 and ₹ 1,825 levels. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹ 1,567. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards ₹ 1,410 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Lupin
Current Price: ₹ 1,927
Downside Risk: 17%
Support: ₹ 1,770
Resistance: ₹ 2,080; ₹ 2,150 Lupin shares
has been making lower highs and lower lows on the weekly scale since the start of the calendar year 2025. The stock is expected to trade with a negative bias as long as the stock trades below ₹ 2,080; above which the next hurdle stands at ₹ 2,150. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹ 1,770. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards 1,600 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: What should mutual fund investors do amid the market crash? S Naren advises
Zydus Lifesciences
Current Price: ₹ 840
Downside Risk: 22.6%
Support: ₹ 775; ₹ 735; ₹ 685
Resistance: ₹ 863; ₹ 910; ₹ 940 Zydus Lifesciences stock
is seen trading below its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) for the first time since early February 2023. The 100-WMA stands at ₹ 863, and shall act as a near-term hurdle; above which resistance for the stock is seen at ₹ 910 and ₹ 940 levels. On the downside, the stock may now drift towards its 200-WMA, which stands at ₹ 650 levels. Interim support can be anticipated around ₹ 775, ₹ 735 and ₹ 685 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Gland Pharma
Current Price: ₹ 1,392
Downside Risk: 18.5%
Support: ₹ 1,255
Resistance: ₹ 1,420; ₹ 1,600 Gland Pharma stock
is seen trading below its key moving averages on the daily and weekly scales. The stock has shed 42 per cent from its August 2024 high of ₹ 2,206. The stock now seems on course to test its trend line support on the monthly chart at ₹ 1,135; with some interim support seen at ₹ 1,255. The near-term bias is expected to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below ₹ 1,420. The overall bias may remain tepid as long as the stock holds below ₹ 1,600 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART