5 stocks that look good on charts amid market volatility; check list here
Shares of Glenmark, Chambal Fertilisers, Blue Dart, Max Healthcare and CCL Products may trade with a positive bias in the near-term as these stocks are favourably placed on the technical charts.Rex Cano Mumbai
Equity markets are likely to experience high volatility in the coming days amid fears of escalation of conflicts between India and Pakistan. That apart, the upcoming US Fed meeting
outcome and FII trading activity may weigh on the market sentiment.
As such, here are 5 stocks from the midcap and smallcap universe that look favourably placed on the technical charts. Glenmark Pharma
Current Price: ₹ 1,408
Upside Potential:
Support: ₹ 1,360
Resistance: ₹ 1,460; ₹ 1,490; ₹ 1,535
Glenmark Pharma stock is expected to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,360 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹ 1,670; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 1,460, ₹ 1,490 and ₹ 1,535 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Chambal Fertilisers
Current Price: ₹ 707
Upside Potential:
Support: ₹ 675
Resistance: ₹ 738; ₹ 767
Chambal Fertilisers has been trading at record high levels. The stock has significantly outperformed the benchmark indices, with a rally of over 43 per cent thus far in 2025, as against 3 per cent gain on the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
The price-to-moving averages action remains positive, as the stock trades firmly above its key moving averages across time-frames. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 675. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹ 807 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 738 and ₹ 767 levels. ALSO READ: How can retail investors make money in the current markets? Max Healthcare
Current Price: ₹ 1,159
Upside Potential:
Support: ₹ 1,105; ₹ 1,090
Resistance: ₹ 1,207; ₹ 1,236
The near-term bias for Max Healthcare is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,104 - ₹ 1,090 support zone. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹ 1,275 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 1,207 and ₹ 1,236 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Blue Dart Express
Current Price: ₹ 6,500
Upside Potential:
Support: ₹ 6,340; ₹ 6,000
Resistance: ₹ 6,735; ₹ 6,930
Blue Dart stock is seen attempting to make higher highs and higher lows on the daily scale. Chart shows presence of near support at ₹ 6,340; and far-off support at ₹ 6,000-mark. On the upside, the stock may attempt a rally towards its 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), which stands at ₹ 7,250 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated at ₹ 6,735 and ₹ 6,930 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART CCL Products
Current Price: ₹ 719
Upside Potential:
Support: ₹ 693; ₹ 664
Resistance: ₹ 746; ₹ 790
CCL Products has given a fresh breakout on the daily scale in trades on Wednesday. The outlook for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹ 693; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around its 200-DSMA at ₹ 664. On the upside, the stock can surge to ₹ 830 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 746 and ₹ 790 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART