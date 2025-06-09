5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here

Technical charts suggest that stocks like Hindustan Motors, HCC, Paisalo Digital, Equitas SFB and Suzlon Energy, which at present trade below ₹100; can potentially zoom up to 73% from here on.

