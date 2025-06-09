5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here

Hindustan MotorsCurrent Price: ₹31.94 Upside Potential: 49.7% Support: ₹29.10; ₹27.50 Resistance: ₹34.70; ₹39.40 Hindustan Motors stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily scale, since the breakout on April 21, 2025. The stock is also well placed above its key moving averages across time-frames. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Technical chart suggests the stock can potentially rally to ₹46.40 on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹34.70 and ₹39.40 levels. Near support for the stock is seen around its 20-Day Moving Average at ₹29.10; below which the key support stands at ₹27.50. ALSO READ | Can Sensex, Nifty breakout this week? Check support, upside target levels
Paisalo DigitalCurrent Price: ₹32.89 Upside Potential: 73.3% Support: ₹29.75 Resistance: ₹34.22; ₹36.60; ₹40.70; ₹45; ₹51 Paisalo Digital stock crashed by 71 per cent from its high of ₹101.63 in March 2024 to a low of ₹29.45 in April 2025. Incidentally, the stock seems to be seeking support around its 100-Month Moving Average which stands at ₹29.75 levels. Thus, as long as this support is respected the stock may attempt to recoup some of its lost ground. A 38.2 per cent recovery of the entire fall, projects a likely upside target of ₹57 for the stock. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART However, for the recovery to take place, the stock at first needs to clear its overhead resistance on the daily chart at ₹34.22; above which interim resistance for the stock can be seen at ₹36.60, ₹40.70, ₹45 and ₹51 levels.
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)Current Price: ₹35.73 Upside Potential: 26% Support: ₹32.50; ₹29.50 Resistance: ₹37; ₹41.50 HCC is seen attempting to conquer its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹35.13, for the third straight trading session. Further, the stock has given a breakout on the daily and weekly scale; thus indicating a likely positive bias in the near-term. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The short-term bias for HCC is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹32.50 levels; below which strong support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹29.50 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹45 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹37 and ₹41.50 levels. ALSO READ | Adani Enterprises, Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in?
Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB)Current Price: ₹69.36 Upside Potential: 15.3% Support: ₹67.20; ₹65.75 Resistance: ₹72; ₹74.50; ₹78 Equitas SFB is attempting a breakout on the daily scale; a close above ₹67.90 today shall confirm the same. Post which, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹80 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹72, ₹74.50 and ₹78 levels. Support for the stock exists at ₹67.20 and ₹65.75 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Suzlon EnergyCurrent Price: ₹67.30 Upside Potential: 21.8% Support: ₹65.50; ₹62.75; ₹60 Resistance: ₹71.70; ₹74.50; ₹75.85; ₹78.25 Suzlon Energy stock is seen consolidating after a 45 per cent rally seen in the month of May. At present, the stock has been finding support around the 38.2 per cent retracement of the recent rally, which is around ₹65.50 levels. Key support below this stands at ₹62.75 and ₹60 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹71.70 to regain the upward momentum. Following which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹82 levels. Interim resistance for Suzlon stock can be anticipated around ₹74.50, ₹75.85 and ₹78.25 levels.
