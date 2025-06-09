Home / Markets / News / Capri Global shares zoom 13% in trade today; why are investors buying?

Capri Global shares zoom 13% in trade today; why are investors buying?

Capri Global Capital share price jumped 13 per cent in trade; Here;s what is driving rally today

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Capri Global Capital share price zoomed 12.9 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹171.5 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company launched its auto pay for gold loans.
 
At 11:10 AM, Capri Global shares were trading 12.31 per cent higher at ₹170.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,555.85. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹14,076.48 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹236 per share and 52-week low was at ₹150.6 per share. 
 
In the past one year, Capri Global shares have lost 29 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent. 

What is auto pay for gold loans?

Auto pay facility for gold loans is designed to make gold loan repayments more convenient, secure, and hassle-free for customers.
 
The auto pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties. 
 
The service is enabled through a standing instruction or mandate provided at the time of loan disbursal. With auto pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.
 
Earlier, Capri Loans had introduced an AI-powered WhatsApp Chatbot that allows customers to manage their gold loan accounts anytime, from anywhere. Through this facility customers can make secure payments, view account details, check interest dues, and access important documents—all without visiting a branch.

About Capri Global Capital Ltd

Capri Global Capital Limited (Capri Loans) is a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Capri Loans offers tailored product solutions to unbanked and underserved customers as last mile credit delivery across Northern and Western geographies, through its strong network of 1000+ branches spread across 19 States and Union Territories. With an AUM of over Rs 22,857+ Crore and serving over 7 Lakh customer accounts through more than 11,000 employees, Capri Loans operates in high-growth segments such as MSME Loans, Gold Loans, Construction Finance and offers Affordable Housing Loans through its 100 per cent subsidiary Capri Global Housing Finance Limited (CGHFL).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance up 4%, hits new high on fixing record date for split, bonus

Sacheerome IPO sees strong start, fully subscribed in 1 hour; GMP hits 30%

Suzlon Energy gains 2% after 198.2 million shares change hands in blocks

Oswal Pumps IPO to open for bidding on June 13: Here's all you need to know

Railtel shares gain 3% on bagging multiple orders; Check all details here

Topics :Capri Global CapitalBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50MARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Niftygold loans

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story