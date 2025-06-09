Capri Global shares zoom 13% in trade today; why are investors buying?

Capri Global Capital share price zoomed 12.9 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹171.5 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company launched its auto pay for gold loans.

At 11:10 AM, Capri Global shares were trading 12.31 per cent higher at ₹170.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,555.85. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹14,076.48 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹236 per share and 52-week low was at ₹150.6 per share.

ALSO READ: Sacheerome IPO sees strong start, fully subscribed in 1 hour; GMP hits 30% In the past one year, Capri Global shares have lost 29 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.

What is auto pay for gold loans? Auto pay facility for gold loans is designed to make gold loan repayments more convenient, secure, and hassle-free for customers. The auto pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties. The service is enabled through a standing instruction or mandate provided at the time of loan disbursal. With auto pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.