Capri Global shares zoom 13% in trade today; why are investors buying?
Capri Global Capital share price jumped 13 per cent in trade; Here;s what is driving rally todaySI Reporter Mumbai
Capri Global Capital share price
zoomed 12.9 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹171.5 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company launched its auto pay for gold loans.
At 11:10 AM, Capri Global shares were trading 12.31 per cent higher at ₹170.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,555.85. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹14,076.48 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹236 per share and 52-week low was at ₹150.6 per share.
In the past one year, Capri Global shares have lost 29 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.
What is auto pay for gold loans?
Auto pay facility for gold loans is designed to make gold loan repayments more convenient, secure, and hassle-free for customers.
The auto pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties.
The service is enabled through a standing instruction or mandate provided at the time of loan disbursal. With auto pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.
Earlier, Capri Loans had introduced an AI-powered WhatsApp Chatbot that allows customers to manage their gold loan accounts anytime, from anywhere. Through this facility customers can make secure payments, view account details, check interest dues, and access important documents—all without visiting a branch.
About Capri Global Capital Ltd
Capri Global Capital Limited (Capri Loans) is a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Capri Loans offers tailored product solutions to unbanked and underserved customers as last mile credit delivery across Northern and Western geographies, through its strong network of 1000+ branches spread across 19 States and Union Territories. With an AUM of over Rs 22,857+ Crore and serving over 7 Lakh customer accounts through more than 11,000 employees, Capri Loans operates in high-growth segments such as MSME Loans, Gold Loans, Construction Finance and offers Affordable Housing Loans through its 100 per cent subsidiary Capri Global Housing Finance Limited (CGHFL).
