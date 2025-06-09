Kalpataru Projects shares jump 7% on securing ₹3,789 crore worth new orders

The company's stock rose as much as 7.32 per cent during the day to ₹1,234 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹1,195.3 apiece, compared to a 0.47 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:36 AM.

Shares of the company have risen nearly 12 per cent from their recent lows of ₹1,074, which it hit last month. The counter has risen 7.3 per cent this year, compared to a 6.25 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,548.21 crore.

Kalpataru Projects lands ₹3,789 crore fresh orders

Kalpataru Projects, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately ₹3,789 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The orders include major contracts in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) segment in India, featuring the company’s largest-ever B&F order for the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings and associated facilities on a design-build basis. Additionally, KPIL has won power transmission and distribution (T&D) orders in overseas markets.

"We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the orders, especially the largest ever B&F order received by us on design and build basis, which is a testament to our strong EPC capabilities in the B&F business," Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer.