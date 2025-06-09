Hyundai Motor shares rally 7%, hit all-time high; what's behind the surge?

Hyundai Motor India share price today

Shares of Hyundai Motor India hit a record high of ₹1,986.60 per share, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, on expectation of a healthy outlook.

The stock price of the passenger cars & utility vehicles company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,968.80, which it recorded on the listing day i.e. October 22, 2024. Hyundai Motor India raised ₹27,870 crore via its IPO at an issue price of ₹1,960 per share.

Hyundai Motor shares have bounced back 29 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹1,542.95, which they touched on April 7, 2025.

At 10:57 AM, the stock was quoting 3.5 per cent higher at ₹1,925.30 as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over two-fold with a combined 2.26 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report. Why did Hyundai Motor shares rise 7% today? According to a PTI report, Hyundai Motor India expects healthy growth in overseas shipments in the current fiscal year amid a challenging business environment in the domestic market. Hyundai Motor India is looking at single-digit volume growth in its exports in the current fiscal year. "We are aiming to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea. We aspire to continue our growth trajectory in exports in the coming years," Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim told analysts during a call. Exports have gained strong momentum in recent months and the automaker aims to sustain this trajectory going forward, he added.

Meanwhile, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) demand remains challenging. The management, however, is hopeful of a pickup in demand given the recent rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the tax incentives provided in the budget. Nonetheless, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has forecast a 2-per cent growth rate for PVs in FY26 and Hyundai Motor India aims to grow in line with the industry. Hyundai Motor India's total sales volumes during the month of May 2025 declined to 58,701 units from 60,774 units in April 2025. Availability of few critical models was impacted in May on account of scheduled biannual plant maintenance shutdown, the company said.

May is a month of the company's routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at its Chennai manufacturing facility which affects the availability of a few critical models. The management said the company continues to witness consistent growth in exports volume and this is a testament to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy that the company passionately uphold. Going forward, the management said they remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation. "Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic on the domestic demand outlook in the near-term amid prevailing macro-turbulences and weakening customer sentiments. While we expect our FY26 domestic growth to be broadly in line with Industry estimates of low-single digit, we are aiming for 7-8 per cent volume growth in Exports by improved focus and leveraging our strong brand equity and legacy in the key emerging markets. We believe that this aggressive launch pipeline coupled with our upcoming Pune plant capacity, will give us great impetus to continue our growth story in India," Unsoo Kim, Managing Director said.

Brokerages on Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor India targets to launch 26 products (including variants) by FY30, of which eight would be launched over FY26-27E. Considering the launch pipeline, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its Q4 results update, said that they now factor in a 7 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for Hyundai Motor India volume over FY25-27E, largely backended. Hyundai Motor India is emerging as an export hub for Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC) for emerging markets like the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Latin America. Hyundai Motor India aims to become HMC's largest production hub outside of South Korea.

"We also factor in start-up costs of the new Pune plant to impact earnings in the near term and normalise in FY27E. Hence, we raise our FY26E EPS by only 1 per cent, while we increase our FY27E EPS by 7 per cent. We believe HMI remains well placed to benefit from the premiumization trend in India given its mix in favor of SUVs," the brokerage firm had said while maintaining a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹ 2,137, valued at 26x FY27E. Meanwhile, those at YES Securities said: While the PV industry's demand remains moderate, we expect Hyundai Motor India to post steady growth given its favorable SUV mix and strong export opportunities. The product launch pipeline is aggressive.