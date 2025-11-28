63 Moons soars 19% after NCLT approves NSEL's One-Time Settlement offer

At 02:12 PM; 63 Moons Technologies was quoting at ₹930.55, as against a marginal 0.01 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter surged multiple-fold with a combined 6.93 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,130 on July 10, 2025.

NCLT approves NSEL’s one-time settlement

NSEL, with the support of its parent company namely 63 Moons Technologies limited had filed a Scheme of Settlement before the Hon’ble NCLT, Mumbai, for a one-time amicable full and final settlement with 5,682 traders.

ALSO READ: Eureka Forbes rallies 10%, hits new high; brokerages see more upside The Scheme of Settlement was put to vote by Hon’ble NCLT wherein a whopping 92.81 per cent of traders in number and 91.35 per cent in value voted in favour the One-Time Settlement.

The settlement scheme envisages payment of ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 traders in proportion to their outstanding as on July 31, 2024, against closure of legal cases against the group along with assignment of all rights of traders in favour of 63 Moons.