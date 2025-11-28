Adani Enterprises up 4% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Adani Enterprises shares rose 3.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,330.05 per share. The buying on the counter came after two new developments in the company.

At 12:14 PM, Adani Enterprises’ share price was trading 3.16 per cent higher at ₹2,320.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 85,825.09.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,00,018.66 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,611.46 and 52-week low was at ₹1,964.07.

Firstly, Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises , assumed operational control of AGHPort Aviation Services.

“We hereby inform that Adani Airport Holdings Limited (“AAHL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has taken over the operational control of AGHPort Aviation Services Private Limited (“AASPL”). As a result, AASPL has become a subsidiary of AAHL and a step-down subsidiary of the company,” the filing read. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Nov 28: Wipro, TCS, Adani Ent, RVNL, Leela Palace Separately, the Adani Group will acquire a 72.8 per cent stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for ₹820 crore. FSTC runs 11 full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft, offering courses ranging from commercial pilot licence training to type ratings and recurrent and specialised training.

The company is certified by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and runs state-of-the-art simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad, with significant expansion capacity. It also operates one of India’s largest flying schools at Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana, according to the filing. ALSO READ: Aequs IPO opens Dec 3; sets price band at ₹118-124: Check key details here “This acquisition is the next step in our strategy to build a fully integrated aviation services platform. With FSTC joining Air Works and Indamer Technics, we can now serve customers across civil MRO, general aviation MRO [Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul], defence MRO and full-stack flight training,” said Mr Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.