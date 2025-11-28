Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 4 stocks to remain in focus next week

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 4 stocks to remain in focus next week

Engineers India has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share on its equity shares of face value ₹5 each for the financial year 2025-26

stock markets, trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Mini Diamonds India, Engineers India, and Apis India are expected to be in the spotlight during the trading week from Monday, December 1, to Friday, December 5, 2025, following key corporate announcements including dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits. 
 
According to BSE data, these companies are set to trade ex-date next week, and investors looking to claim the associated benefits must hold the shares on or before the respective ex-dates.

Engineers India: Interim dividend

Engineers India has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share on its equity shares of face value ₹5 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for this interim dividend is Thursday, December 4, 2025, and the payout is scheduled to commence from Friday, December 19, 2025. The company has clarified in its exchange filing that the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

CAMS: Stock-split

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has announced a sub-division of its existing equity shares, whereby each equity share of ₹10 will be split into five fully paid-up shares of ₹2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The board has fixed Friday, December 5, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for this stock split. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Mini Diamonds India Dec 2, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Dec 2, 2025
Engineers India Dec 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Dec 4, 2025
Apis India Dec 5, 2025 Bonus issue 24:1 Dec 5, 2025
Computer Age Management Services Dec 5, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Dec 5, 2025
 

Mini Diamonds India: Stock-split

Mini Diamonds India will also undertake a stock split of its equity shares. Each existing share of ₹10 will be divided into five fully paid-up shares of ₹2 each. The board of directors approved this sub-division at its meeting on November 13, 2025, and Tuesday, December 2, 2025, has been set as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the split.

Apis India: Bonus issue

Apis India has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 24:1, meaning 24 new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each will be allotted for every one existing share of ₹10. The record date for the bonus issue is Friday, December 5, 2025. It is noteworthy that Apis India remains under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM, Stage 1) on the BSE.
 

More From This Section

Stock market live updates today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, Nifty flat; VIX cools 5%; auto, metal shares up, Oil & Gas dips

Elecon Engineering

Axis Securities starts coverage on Elecon Engg with 'Buy'; check target

Water purifier, water, Eureka Forbes,

Eureka Forbes rallies 10%, hits new high; brokerages see more upside

Breakout stocks: Bajaj Auto, 360 One Wam, Coromandel International, Akzo Nobel India and Hexaware Technologies seen trading above the SuperTrend line indicator on daily charts.

Bajaj-Auto, 360 One among 5 stocks trading above this key tech indicator

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus CAMS dividend Stock Split Bonus payouts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon