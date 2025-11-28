Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 4 stocks to remain in focus next week

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Mini Diamonds India, Engineers India, and Apis India are expected to be in the spotlight during the trading week from Monday, December 1, to Friday, December 5, 2025, following key corporate announcements including dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits.
According to BSE data, these companies are set to trade ex-date next week, and investors looking to claim the associated benefits must hold the shares on or before the respective ex-dates.
Engineers India: Interim dividend
Engineers India has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share on its equity shares of face value ₹5 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for this interim dividend is Thursday, December 4, 2025, and the payout is scheduled to commence from Friday, December 19, 2025. The company has clarified in its exchange filing that the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.
CAMS: Stock-split
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has announced a sub-division of its existing equity shares, whereby each equity share of ₹10 will be split into five fully paid-up shares of ₹2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The board has fixed Friday, December 5, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for this stock split.
Mini Diamonds India: Stock-split
Mini Diamonds India will also undertake a stock split of its equity shares. Each existing share of ₹10 will be divided into five fully paid-up shares of ₹2 each. The board of directors approved this sub-division at its meeting on November 13, 2025, and Tuesday, December 2, 2025, has been set as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the split.
Apis India: Bonus issue
Apis India has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 24:1, meaning 24 new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each will be allotted for every one existing share of ₹10. The record date for the bonus issue is Friday, December 5, 2025. It is noteworthy that Apis India remains under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM, Stage 1) on the BSE.