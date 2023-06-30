63 Moons zooms 52% in 5 days as MCX extends support service for 6 months

"We have once again agreed to the eleventh-hour request by MCX, which according to MCX is for the 'last time' for one more time. This new arrangement of Software Support Service will be from commencing from 1st July 2023 to 31st December 2023 (both days inclusive)," 63 Moons Technologies said in an exchange filing. The company is also the founder and former promoter of the bourse.

Shares of 63 Moons Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 256.20, as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) once again extended the software support contract with the company for a quarterly fee of Rs 125 crore. In past five trading days, the stock has zoomed 52 per cent.