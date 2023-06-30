63 Moons zooms 52% in 5 days as MCX extends support service for 6 months

Shares of 63 Moons Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 256.20, as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) once again extended the software support contract with the company for a quarterly fee of Rs 125 crore. In past five trading days, the stock has zoomed 52 per cent.
"We have once again agreed to the eleventh-hour request by MCX, which according to MCX is for the 'last time' for one more time. This new arrangement of Software Support Service will be from commencing from 1st July 2023 to 31st December 2023 (both days inclusive)," 63 Moons Technologies said in an exchange filing. The company is also the founder and former promoter of the bourse.
For the count, this is the third time that MCX approached 63 Moons to extend the software support service arrangement after the long-term arrangement with MCX ended on September 30, 2022 and MCX selected new technology service provider way back in February 2021.
The company further said it has been offering MCX since August 2020 an option to purchase the software source 63 Moons Technologies.
Meanwhile, shares of MCX slipped 12 per cent to Rs 1,437 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 64,358 at 10:17 AM. In past one month, the stock price of MCX had rallied 18 per cent till Wednesday.