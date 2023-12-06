90% of Nifty 500 stocks trade above 200-DMA; time to be selective: Analysts

Nearly 90 per cent of the stocks that comprise the Nifty 500 index and 49 stocks of the 50 that comprise the Nifty 50 index are trading above their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).

The 200-DMA is seen as one of the most relevant trend indicators by investors and traders, who believe that the stocks and indices trading above this key level possess strength and are likely to rally, while the one’s trading below this key level are viewed as bearish with stock/index anticipated to see a sell-off. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sharp run up in the markets in the last few sessions has made analysts cautious, who now expect the markets to consolidate before resuming their journey north. Investors, they suggest, should remain selective and invest only where valuations remain in a comfortable zone with visibility in earnings.



“Even though the undertone is bullish, the market is likely to consolidate in the near-term since the up move will be countered with profit booking by domestic institutions (DIIs) and individual investors, who are sitting on big profits. Dips will be bought by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who have emerged as sustained buyers. The continuous decline in US bond yields (the 10-year yield is now below 4.20%) will ensure FII buying,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Also read: Nomura hikes India exposure; M&M, Fortis, UNO Minda among favourites

In the Nifty 500 index, Ambuja Cements, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Zomato, IRCTC, DLF, Havells, HPCL, Canara Bank, Cipla and Eicher Motors are some of the prominent counters that are trading above their respective 200-DMA. On the other hand, Star Health, Rajesh Exports, SBI Card, Brightcom, Delta Corp, Page Industries, Aether, Vedanta and Whirlpool are some of the scrips that are below this key technical parameter.



The sharp run in Adani group stocks in the last three sessions has pushed Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports above their 200-DMA in the Nifty50 pack. Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, ITC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), and UltraTech Cement are the other frontline counters that are trading above their respective 200-DMA. UPL, however, is the only stock in the Nifty 50 pack that is still below this key parameter.

Brace for volatility

Technical analysts believe there is still room for an upside in the short-term, but the road to higher levels will be paved with volatility. The Nifty50 index, they suggest, is on track to hit 21,000 levels in the short-term, which is its key resistance zone, while the support is at 20,700 levels.



Also read: Will Nifty top 25,000-mark before 2024 general elections?

“The shallow retracement post breakout from four months consolidation signifies inherent strength in the markets. This suggests a robust price structure, which makes us believe that the Nifty is likely to head towards 21,000 in the coming weeks. In the process, bouts of volatility would offer incremental buying opportunities. Any temporary breather should be utilised as an incremental buying opportunity, wherein immediate support is placed at 20,300 levels,” said analysts at ICICI Securities in a note.

The markets, according to Vijay L Bhambwani, an independent technical analyst, are in a blue sky zone and will move up gradually amid higher volatility.