Aadhar Housing Finance rises 4% after senior management reshuffle; details

Aadhar Housing Finance share price today: Shares of housing finance company Shares of housing finance company Aadhar Housing Finance were trading higher on the bourses during the week’s last trading session on Friday, January 2, 2026, after the company announced a restructuring in its senior management personnel (SMP).

Following the news, the company’s share price rose 3.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹499 per share on the NSE during early trade on Friday.

Although the stock later pared some of its gains, it continued to witness buying interest. At 9:59 AM, Aadhar Housing Finance shares were trading at ₹498.95 per share, up 3.45 per cent from the previous close of ₹481.40 per share. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,262, higher by 115 points or 0.44 per cent.