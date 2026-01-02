E to E Transportation listing today: Shares of E to E Transportation, a railway system integration and engineering solutions provider, made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, January 2, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). E to E Transportation shares were listed at ₹330.5 apiece, reflecting premium of ₹156.6 or 90 per cent over the issue price of ₹174 per share. Following the listing, the stock reached a high of ₹347.10 per share, hitting a 5 per cent upper circuit. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.

E to E Transportation market debut was in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, E to E Transportation's unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹336 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹162, or approximately 93 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO details The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares, raising approximately ₹84.22 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹164 and ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares, the IPO saw exceptionally strong demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 526.56 times, according to data from the NSE.

Investors placed bids for 1.69 billion equity shares against the 3.21 million shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 872 times. The retail investors segment was subscribed 544.28 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 236.3 times bids compared to the shares reserved. The subscription window to bid for the E to E Transportation IPO was open from December 26 to December 30, 2025. E to E Transportation plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.