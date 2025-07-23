Aaron Industries jumps 7% as board approves bonus, record date for dividend

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹433.28 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹430 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹251.05.

Aaron Industries' bonus issue and other details

The industrial products company's board has considered and recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 which means one bonus share of ₹10 each will be received for every existing share.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, has considered and recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the eligible Members as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025," the filing read.