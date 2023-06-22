gSpiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

Boehringer Ingelheim’s Spiriva (Tiotropium Bromide) is used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which affects nearly 10 per cent of individuals above the age of 40 years. Currently, gross, and net sales of the brand in the US are approximately $1 billion and $500 million, respectively, with no generic players.

“While the gSpiriva approval is an important milestone for Lupin, we believe the upside from gSpiriva is priced-in at current levels,” said Alankar Garude of Kotak Institutional Equities, in a co-authored report with Samitinjoy Basak and Aniket Singh.