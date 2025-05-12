Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on May 14: Here's all you need to know

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Accretion Pharmaceuticals will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹29.75 crore through a fresh issue of ₹2.94 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO:

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO price band, lot size

Accretion Pharmaceuticals has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹96 to ₹101 apiece. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,21,200 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,42,400 for two lots.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) , the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, May 16, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day prior to the issue opening date i.e, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Monday, May 19, 2025. Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals will list on the NSE Emerge platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager of the Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading flat at ₹101, the upper price band, in the grey market premium (GMP) , according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise ₹2.69 crore for capital expenditure towards the purchase of new equipment and machinery, ₹4.65 crore for the upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility. Additionally, the company plans to use ₹99.17 lakhs for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and ₹14.68 crore for funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals

Established in 2012, Accretion Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of tablets, capsules, oral liquid, external preparations (ointment, cream, gel, lotion, medicated shampoo, mouthwash, dusting powder), and oral powder (sachet and dry syrup( etc. Apart from manufacturing products for direct sales, the company also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. Its business is mainly carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers. Accretion Pharmaceuticals caters to multiple corporate clients on a loan licence and contract manufacturing basis.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals financial overview

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a total revenue of ₹35.75 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5.23 crore. In the financial year 2024-25 (FY24), Accretion Pharmaceuticals reported a total income of ₹33.93 crore, up 14.9 per cent from ₹29.53 crore in the previous fiscal. Its PAT stood at ₹3.87 crore in FY25, a significant increase from ₹10.39 lakhs in FY24.