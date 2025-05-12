Home / Markets / News / Why are investors buying BEML shares today? Stock rises 5% in trade

Why are investors buying BEML shares today? Stock rises 5% in trade

BEML share price: In the past one year, BEML shares have lost around 17 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
BEML share price: Shares of BEML gained 4.9 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹3,210.95 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company acquired land parcels in Chhattisgarh and Bhopal.
 
At 12:52 AM, BEML shares were trading 4.08 per cent higher at ₹3,183.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 3.13 per cent at 81,944.91. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,257.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹5,489.15 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹2,346.35 per share. 
 
In the past one year, BEML shares have lost around 17 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

BEML land acquisition updates:

On Sunday, the government of Madhya Pradesh approved the allotment of 60.063 hectares (approximately 148 acres) of land to BEML. The land is located in Umeria, Raisen district, and has been allotted for setting up a construction facility to manufacture rolling stock/coaches for railway and metro projects in the state. 
 
On Friday, Chhattisgarh cabinet approved the allotment of 100 acres of land in the Janjgir-Champa district to the Company at Re. 1 per acre for setting up a state-of-the-art Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant in the state.   ALSO READ | Smallcap stock zooms 13%, rebounds 53% from April low. Do you own?

BEML dividend record date 

The company on Friday fixed May 15, 2025 as the record date for its dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹10 each (i.e. 150 per centof paid up share capital) for the Financial year 2024-25.

"In this connection, the company had fixed the Record date as 15.05.2025 for the payment of the said 2nd interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date," the filing read.  ALSO READ | L&T up 7% in 2 days, crosses 200-DMA after 4 months; chart flags this alert

About BEML

BEML Limited is a multi-technology company under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in serving India’s core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Construction by offering world class products. BEML operates in three verticals viz. Defence and Aerospace, Mining & Construction and Rail & Metro and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad. 
First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

