Adani Total Gas

Current Price: ₹659Likely Target: ₹760Upside Potential: 15.3%Support: ₹641; ₹630; ₹610Resistance: ₹705Adani Total Gas is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹641, with follow-up support visible at ₹630 and ₹610 levels. The stock has been a major laggard, and still trades 83 per cent lower when compared to the high of can rally to ₹3,917 in January 2023. In the current pullback, the stock can potentially jump to ₹760 levels on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹705 levels.