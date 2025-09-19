Home / Markets / News / Adani Green, Adani Ports: 32% gain seen in Adani group stks post Sebi order

Adani Green, Adani Ports: 32% gain seen in Adani group stks post Sebi order

Adani group shares: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and other group stocks can potentially zoom up to 32%, hint technical charts; check key levels to track here.

Adani
Adani group stocks in focus as Sebi gives clean chit in Hindenburg case. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Shares of Gautam-Adani led group companies are in focus on Friday, zooming up to 13 per cent, after the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave a clean chit to Adani Group in the Hindenburg case.  Sebi on Thursday, September 18, cleared the Adani Group of allegations made by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, and disposed of the instant proceedings against group companies Adani Ports, Adani Power, and its chairman Gautam Adani.  On Friday morning in trade, Adani-group flagship company's stock - Adani Enterprises surged 5 per cent. Adani Ports and Adani Power, which received Sebi clean chit, gained 3 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.  Among others Adani Total Gas soared up to 13 per cent, while Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Wilmar also logged strong intra-day gains. READ MORE 

Outlook on Adani group stocks Today

  Given Sebi’s clean chit to Adani group and the positive stock reaction, here's a technical outlook on some of the prominent Adani group shares. 

Adani Enterprises

Current Price: ₹2,501  Likely Target: ₹3,250  Upside Potential: 30%  Support: ₹2,465; ₹2,440; ₹2,350  Resistance: ₹2,650; ₹2,700  Amid today's rally, Adani Enterprises has climbed back above its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,465 and ₹2,440 support levels.   
 
  On the upside, the stock is seen trading near the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹2,577. Going ahead, the ₹2,650 - ₹2,700 is likely to be a critical resistance zone for the stock, owing to presence of multiple long-term hurdles in the form of the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and the weekly trend line.  Adani Enterprises stock will need to conquer this resistance zone - ₹2,650 - ₹2,700 to open the doors for likely further upside. Beyond this resistance zone, a rally towards ₹3,250 levels seems likely.  For now, the short-term trend is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,350 levels. 

Adani Ports

Current Price: ₹1,442  Likely Target: ₹1,600  Upside Potential: 11%  Support: ₹1,400; ₹1,375; ₹1,365  Resistance: ₹1,475; ₹1,530; ₹1,560  Adani Ports can potentially rally towards ₹1,600 levels on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,475, ₹1,530 and ₹1,560 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,365, with interim support visible around ₹1,400 and ₹1,375 levels.   
 
 

Adani Power

Current Price: ₹667  Likely Target: ₹800  Upside Potential: 20%  Support: ₹662; ₹630; ₹600  Resistance: ₹684; ₹750  Adani Power is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock quotes above ₹662; below which support for the stock exists around ₹630 and ₹600 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹750 - ₹800 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹684 levels.   
 
 

Adani Green

Current Price: ₹1,010  Likely Target: ₹1,330  Upside Potential: 31.7%  Support: ₹978; ₹950  Resistance: ₹1,057; ₹1,105  Adani Green is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the fifth straight trading session. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹950, with the 200-DMA at ₹978 likely to act as a first line of defence in case of a dip.   
 
  On the upside, the stock seems headed towards the weekly trend line hurdle, which stands around ₹1,105 levels. Breakout above the same can trigger a sharp spike towards ₹1,330 levels, suggests the long-term chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,057 levels. 

Adani Energy Solutions

Current Price: ₹864  Likely Target: ₹926  Upside Potential: 7.2%  Support: ₹847; ₹805  Resistance: ₹881  Adani Energy Solutions has crossed the 100-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹847; below which the bullish pivot exists at ₹805 levels. On the upside, the 100-WMA at ₹926 is likely to act as a stiff resistance. The stock has been languishing below this key long-term moving average since the breakdown in late January 2023. Interim resistance can be expected around ₹881.   
 
 

Adani Total Gas

Current Price: ₹659  Likely Target: ₹760  Upside Potential: 15.3%  Support: ₹641; ₹630; ₹610  Resistance: ₹705  Adani Total Gas is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹641, with follow-up support visible at ₹630 and ₹610 levels. The stock has been a major laggard, and still trades 83 per cent lower when compared to the high of can rally to ₹3,917 in January 2023. In the current pullback, the stock can potentially jump to ₹760 levels on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹705 levels.   
 
 

