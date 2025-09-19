Outlook on Adani group stocks TodayGiven Sebi’s clean chit to Adani group and the positive stock reaction, here's a technical outlook on some of the prominent Adani group shares.
Adani EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹2,501 Likely Target: ₹3,250 Upside Potential: 30% Support: ₹2,465; ₹2,440; ₹2,350 Resistance: ₹2,650; ₹2,700 Amid today's rally, Adani Enterprises has climbed back above its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,465 and ₹2,440 support levels.
Adani PortsCurrent Price: ₹1,442 Likely Target: ₹1,600 Upside Potential: 11% Support: ₹1,400; ₹1,375; ₹1,365 Resistance: ₹1,475; ₹1,530; ₹1,560 Adani Ports can potentially rally towards ₹1,600 levels on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,475, ₹1,530 and ₹1,560 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,365, with interim support visible around ₹1,400 and ₹1,375 levels.
Adani PowerCurrent Price: ₹667 Likely Target: ₹800 Upside Potential: 20% Support: ₹662; ₹630; ₹600 Resistance: ₹684; ₹750 Adani Power is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock quotes above ₹662; below which support for the stock exists around ₹630 and ₹600 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹750 - ₹800 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹684 levels.
Adani GreenCurrent Price: ₹1,010 Likely Target: ₹1,330 Upside Potential: 31.7% Support: ₹978; ₹950 Resistance: ₹1,057; ₹1,105 Adani Green is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the fifth straight trading session. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹950, with the 200-DMA at ₹978 likely to act as a first line of defence in case of a dip.
Adani Energy SolutionsCurrent Price: ₹864 Likely Target: ₹926 Upside Potential: 7.2% Support: ₹847; ₹805 Resistance: ₹881 Adani Energy Solutions has crossed the 100-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹847; below which the bullish pivot exists at ₹805 levels. On the upside, the 100-WMA at ₹926 is likely to act as a stiff resistance. The stock has been languishing below this key long-term moving average since the breakdown in late January 2023. Interim resistance can be expected around ₹881.
Adani Total GasCurrent Price: ₹659 Likely Target: ₹760 Upside Potential: 15.3% Support: ₹641; ₹630; ₹610 Resistance: ₹705 Adani Total Gas is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹641, with follow-up support visible at ₹630 and ₹610 levels. The stock has been a major laggard, and still trades 83 per cent lower when compared to the high of can rally to ₹3,917 in January 2023. In the current pullback, the stock can potentially jump to ₹760 levels on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹705 levels.
