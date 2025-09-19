Sebi clean chit in Hindenburg case triggers upto 13% rally in Adani stocks

Adani Group shares rallied up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, aided by heavy volumes, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concluded its investigation into the Group companies, dismissing all allegations of stock manipulation and accounting irregularities raised by Hindenburg Research.

The regulator found no evidence to substantiate the claims, marking a decisive legal and reputational win for the Adani group.

Following Sebi's move, the stock prices of Adani Group's listed companies surged up to 13 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade. Among individual stocks, Adani Total Gas soared 13 per cent to ₹687.35. Adani Power hit a 52-week high of ₹686.95, having skyrocketed 9 per cent in the intraday trade.

Adani Energy Solutions soared 6 per cent to ₹884.35, while Adani Enterprises, the Group's flagship company, rallied 5 per cent to ₹2,527.55 on the BSE in the intraday trade. Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, meanwhile, were up 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 82,749 at 09:27 AM. That said, despite today's robust gains, Adani Group stocks are still up to 50 per cent below their respective 52-week highs. Adani vs Hindenburg case In January 2023, a short seller report (SSR) was published by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, making certain allegations against some of Adani Group companies (including the parent company).