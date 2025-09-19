Home / Markets / News / Sebi clean chit in Hindenburg case triggers upto 13% rally in Adani stocks

Sebi clean chit in Hindenburg case triggers upto 13% rally in Adani stocks

This regulatory clean chit removes a significant overhang and is likely to bolster institutional investor confidence in Adani Ports, ICICI Securities said

Adani Group
Why are Adani group stocks rising today? | Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Group shares rallied up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, aided by heavy volumes, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concluded its investigation into the Group companies, dismissing all allegations of stock manipulation and accounting irregularities raised by Hindenburg Research.
 
The regulator found no evidence to substantiate the claims, marking a decisive legal and reputational win for the Adani group.
 
Following Sebi's move, the stock prices of Adani Group's listed companies surged up to 13 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade. Among individual stocks, Adani Total Gas soared 13 per cent to ₹687.35. Adani Power hit a 52-week high of ₹686.95, having skyrocketed 9 per cent in the intraday trade.
 
Adani Energy Solutions soared 6 per cent to ₹884.35, while Adani Enterprises, the Group's flagship company, rallied 5 per cent to ₹2,527.55 on the BSE in the intraday trade.
 
Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, meanwhile, were up 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 82,749 at 09:27 AM.
 
That said, despite today's robust gains, Adani Group stocks are still up to 50 per cent below their respective 52-week highs.
 

Adani vs Hindenburg case

 
In January 2023, a short seller report (SSR) was published by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, making certain allegations against some of Adani Group companies (including the parent company).
 
A year later, on January 3, 2024, the Supreme Court (SC) disposed of all matters in various petitions, including those relating to separate independent investigations relating to the allegation in SSR, and stated that Sebi should complete investigation in pending two matters and take its investigations to their logical conclusion in accordance with law.
 
Now, market regulator Sebi, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, closed proceedings against Adani group companies, Group Chairman Gautam Adani, and associated entities facing accusations of fund diversion, violations of related-party transactions (RPTs), and fraud. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 
This regulatory clean chit removes a significant overhang and is likely to bolster institutional investor confidence in Adani Ports. As India's largest private port operator, the ruling enhances its credibility in global partnerships and financing avenues—particularly in securing overseas port concessions and ESG-linked funding, ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage firm said it has a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with share price target of ₹1,670.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty near 25,300; Adani stocks rally, PSU Bank index up 1%

Texmaco Rail shares gain 4% on ₹86.85-cr order win from Ultratech Cement

Here's how to trade Silver on September 19; check resistance, support here

Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Rupee falls for second day as dollar climbs after Fed cut; opens at 88.20/$

Topics :SEBIThe Smart InvestorMarketsBuzzing stocksAdani GroupAdani EnterprisesHindenburg Researchstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story