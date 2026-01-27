Adani Enterprises shares jump 6% on multiple triggers; group stocks rebound

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after its defence subsidiary made an additional acquisition in a flight simulation firm, while it also announced a pact with Embraer SA to build aircraft in India.

The Adani Group flagship's stock rose as much as 5.8 per cent during the day to ₹1,973.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since November, 2025. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹1,960 apiece, compared to a 0.27 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:07 PM.

Shares of the company bounced back after a 10 per cent fall on Friday and currently trade at 9.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 3.8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Adani Enterprises has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.26 trillion.

Adani Group shares under pressure last week Last week, shares of Adani Group companies came under pressure amid reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) has asked a US court for permission to personally email summons to Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme. ALSO READ | DCB Bank jumps over 8% to 6-year high as Q3 net profit rises 22% Adani Group has called the allegations "baseless" and said that it would seek "all possible legal recourse" to defend itself. It had not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment on the latest SEC filing, dated January 21.