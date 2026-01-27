DCB Bank jumps over 8% to 6-year high as Q3 net profit rises 22%

DCB Bank share price today

DCB Bank's share price surged to the highest level in six years on Tuesday as its net profit and net interest income (NII) increased in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 8.26 per cent to ₹198, the highest level since January 21, 2020, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The counter saw a trade of 9.4 million shares on the NSE thus far. Its market capitalisation was at ₹6,296.3 crore. In the last 12 months, DCB Bank share price rose 66.13 per cent, as against a 9.54 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. As of 11:26 AM, DCB Bank share price was trading 6.72 per cent higher at ₹195.04, compared to a 0.05 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did DCB Bank share price rise today?

DCB Bank share price hit a six-year high on Tuesday as the company reported an increase in NII and net profit for Q3FY26. The NII rose 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹625 crore from ₹543 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

DCB Bank saw its net profit rise 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹185 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹151 crore a year ago, the company said in the exchange filing. The net interest margin (NIM) of DCB Bank was at 3.27 per cent in the December quarter from 3.30 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

The private bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) was at 2.72 per cent in the December quarter versus 2.91 per cent in the preceding quarter. DCB Bank’s net non-performing asset (NNPA) was at 1.10 per cent in the December quarter compared to 1.21 per cent.

"Credit costs remain benign with slippages reducing and gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) at their three-year lows. The Bank has registered the highest ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT), despite taking a one-time impact of ₹26.87 crore on account of the ‘New Labour Codes’," said Praveen Kutty, managing director and CEO.

ALSO READ | Karur Vysya Bank shares hit record high, soars 10% as Q3 profit jumps DCB Bank reported that its advances grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y, and deposits grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y. The capital-adequacy ratio was at 15.84 per cent in Q3FY26, according to the exchange filing.

Technical view

DCB Bank saw a strong breakout from a rounding bottom pattern signals medium-term trend reversal. The stock price sustains above 50-day moving average, indicating short-term strength. The 200-day moving average trending upward, confirming improving long-term bias. The relative strength index (RSI) positioned in bullish zone, reflecting strong buying momentum, said Vikash Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory.

Going forward, sustained trade above ₹182 could open room for further upside toward ₹210–220 in the coming sessions. Any short-term pullback toward the ₹176–172 zone may attract buying interest, he added.